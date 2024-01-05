Guillermo Ochoa in the sights of Osasuna in Spain. TUDN Series A

At the age of 38, goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa has still not given up on the path to European football, which is why many clubs still have their eyes on his movements, which still shows great reflexes under the goal.

According to several European media, one of the clubs interested in obtaining the services of the Mexican goalkeeper would be Spain’s Osasuna, a club that after 19 days of the tournament plays in 12th place in the table with 22 points, but 29 against. Round.

Ochoa is currently on the sidelines due to an injury he sustained during the Nations League quarterfinals with the Mexican national team, so his position at Salernitana is compromised, opening the possibility of looking for a new team.

For Memo Ochoa, remaining in high-demand football is a high priority if he wishes to participate in his sixth World Cup, when it will be played in Mexico, the United States and Canada, so he is considering leaving the European Can’t resign myself to. Competition.

If he went to play football in Spain with Osasuna, the Mexican goalkeeper could aspire to an even more attractive salary than the one he receives in Italy, because in return it would be around 1.4 million dollars, a total of 24 million pesos. million that he currently receives, approximately 17 million pesos.

However, Ochoa’s real priority right now is to recover from the shoulder injury he suffered last November so he can think about his future.

