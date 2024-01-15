Guitars signed by Taylor Swift and Harry Styles are up for auction at the Grammy Awards this Sunday

3:22 Dune 2, even better than before! – 02/25 3:08 Cesar 2024: Judith Godreche’s appeal – 02/24 21:18 Cesar 2024: Godreche, a touching speech – 02/23 0:31 “We are experiencing the French #Metoo”: reactions of Léa Drucker, Pio Marmai and Justin Truitt to Judith Godreche’s speech on sexual violence in cinema 2:36 Sexual violence: Judith Godreche condemns the excesses of cinema during the 49th Cesar ceremony 49:56 It’s Your Money – Friday 23rd February 1:22 “Together, we can really make things happen”: Anna Mouglis welcomes #MeToo cinema icon Judith Godreche’s speech 2:58 Added value: They appreciate Lectra – 02/23 1:24 César: “This ceremony will undoubtedly mark the end of a certain French cinema that we no longer want” says Marine Bohin, journalist of “Sofilm”. 0:18 Host Stephen Plaza accused of domestic violence to enter Gravin Museum 1:24 César 2024: Judith Godreche, a figure of #MeToo in French cinema, will speak at the ceremony 2:21 Pierre Garnier’s surprise to his fans – 02/23 0:51 Star Academy Winner Pierre Garnier Unveils Acoustic Version of His Song “Cieux Quon Et” 5:45 Here are the major fashion trends of this year 2024