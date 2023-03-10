Gunmay: “The only thing that can stop me is myself”

The Golden Spatula Cup It is the European competition of Teamfight Tactics and this friday March 10th begins its second edition of the season. Gunmay has qualified for this competition by ladder, that is, according to the elo achieved in a specific time. He has positioned himself as the Spanish player with the highest rating in this set to achieve it.

This weekend we will have nine Spanish representatives in GSC#2.

The Gunmay interview about TFT and GSC

Tell how you classified GSC 2. How was the process for you?

I have classified by ladder directly. There are 26 places for ladder and i think i had rank 12. I was classified quite a few days before and I was pretty safe all the time. I have been very consistent on the ladder all seasonso it hasn’t been a problem.

The first Golden Spatula I also classified by ladder. So pretty straight forward.

Do you prefer to classify by ladder to the competition?

Yes, because it’s easier. As long as you have the level to be constant in ladderIt’s always easier. In a tournament, anything can happen one day. You can have a bad day. In 5 or 6 games a day, anything can happen.

If you play 20, 30 or 50; if you’re the best player, or one of the best, you’re going to win in the long run. In a few games, you never know knows.

How does a TFT player prepare for such an important competition? It is not the same as training with a team, for example.

It’s a mix of everything. I am very lucky that I meet a lot of people from different TFT communities and from other countries, although I talk more with the people of Spain because we are closer. Some we train together, we share tactics, what we see that works or what doesn’t… Study the game a lot outside of it, watch the VODs of other countries. Now we’ve had tournaments in NA or China, for example, so we’ve been looking at it a lot and analyzing it. that’s more or less as you practice it, then you use that theory in ladder or whatever.

We also do a lot of games. The French community has a Discord that we use to make matches between the best players in Europe. That also helps.

The TFT community helps each other a lot, right?

Yes. That is very handsome. At TFT we are very close. There is rivalry between countries or whatever, but at the end of the day we all know each other and there are always people who want to help and improve together.

What worries you the most about the upcoming competition?

Nothing. Really, Right now I feel in such a way that the only thing that can stop me is provingI am probably myself. If I play badly, if I have a bad day… that can always happen, you never know what happens that day.

But actually right now I feel like one of the best players, not only from Spain, but also from Europe. So I feel quite comfortable.

Of the Spanish players, which ones might worry you the most when competing?

I I think I’m the best player in Spain right now and the closest ones are probably xus0o and Snoodyboo. Those are the two that I would say are most consistent overall. Below that are Odesza and Dalesom I would say.

«The difficult or the beautiful thing about TFT is that many people can try it» Gunmay

What changes would you make in the current competitive?

Oops!… I have many ideas about all that. The thing is the game is still growing a lot and we’ve tried a few things that haven’t worked. Now we have been with this type of tournaments of three a year that you qualify for the European and, after the European, you go to the World Cup having two World Cups a year. Which is not bad, but I would like to see it in two versions.

One that would be more like a league, such as the LCS or the LEC of League of Legends. But the difficult or the beautiful thing about TFT is that many people can try ityou can play it or you can be ranked in other ways, even if it is not by ladder.

I think that helps to grow the competitive game and also the fanbase of the game because people see it and say: “hey, I could play too”. I think that’s interesting and making links would make it more exclusive and it would be more difficult for people to enter. But if you want to see the best TFT every week or every month, that would be one of the ways to do it.

Another system would be like the PGA Tour that golf has in America. It’s like four big tournaments a year and then you have a few tournaments a year that are smaller, but you use them to qualify for the bigger tournament. But this would raise the international level more because I think that, Although we have 2 Worlds a year, it is very little where we see the best players from each region playing against each other. I would like to see more international tournaments.

Would you like to compete in person in Spain or Europe or do you prefer to compete online? As in China it has been done recently.

In China the money behind the game is much bigger and the support is much bigger. It is one of the most popular games.

I would like to see more face-to-faces in general. We are very lucky that there are people in the spanish community who does events with the help of Riot. I am a bit unlucky because I am currently living in Sweden so it is more difficult for me to go to all this. But I love it and it’s very cool. Last year I went to a few and it was very nice.

I would like to see more minimum international tournaments such as the Worlds. I think it’s time to stop playing it online. It is one thing that has come from the fact that the popularity of the game began during the covid, then we could not do any events, so we have not had the natural growth of events because we all had to be at home.

We’ve lost a bit of that, but it doesn’t mean we can’t have it now.

We talk about Teamfight Tactics

What has been your favorite set so far?

Really, this set it’s probably my favourite. The set where I started was number two and, for me, it’s like the best because it’s where I started and that’s why I liked it so much. The last few sets I didn’t like very much, but I loved this one.

I think they have done a super good job making it very interesting and flexible. For me, that is the most important thing. play compos weird and things like that is what I like. I think this is the best set they’ve ever done.

Are you okay with the number of current patches and the difference between them?

I like the tempo of the patches because they’re like every two weeks. What I would like to see less of are the huge changes in middle of the set. For those we could wait for the mid set.

Sometimes, they go too far and make a very big change in the middle of the competition that I don’t like as a competitor, but in general I like how they do it. I think that is one of the things that has helped the game popularity, they change the game so much. I think it’s one of the most important things in the game.

In the end, from time to time you have to learn to play the game again.

Clear. More or less every 6 months. If you’ve played the game as long as I have, then the base of the game is always the same. There may be new mechanics or new tiles, but for the most part, it’s all the same. You have to learn what the goal is, more or less, and is the fun.

If you play a lot of games, the more it changes the less you feel burnt out.

Speaking of 8.5, what do you expect from this mid set?

I can’t comment too much, but from what I’ve seen it seems very good, I like the changes. There are some changes that are going to be very interesting and I think the community will like itbut I leave it there.

And favorite compo from the current set?

The comp of AP. 100%. I think I’m one of the best players in the world playing the AP compo because I’ve been playing it since day one of PBE and the whole time it’s been a very AD meta with things like Samira or Aphelios. And I’ve played AP all the time, even though everyone was saying it was bad and I’ve been on the top ladder just the same.

So it’s my favorite compo. It’s very interesting and you have different carrys and frontlanes and you can mix them up a bit however you want. It is very flexible and I like it a lot.