Gus sees Fleming as the successor to Groot: Party with a capital F

Next year Gus Meeuwis would end his Groots concert after 17 editions. But if it’s up to the singer, the concert will continue with another performer. According to Guus Meeuwis, Fleming would be an ideal successor. “It’s definitely something to dream about,” Fleming said.

Fleming has already come up with a name for Groot’s successor: “Party with a capital F, which sounds like something to me.”

Gus is a fan

Guus Meeuwis would see Fleming at Philips Stadium in two years’ time: “He’s on his way to a first stadium concert. I’m a big fan of his. If he thinks he’s ready, he’s ready.”

Fleming, 27, from Den Bosch sees it as a huge compliment, he says in response to Omroep Brabant. “It is a great honor that Gus sees me as the successor to his stadium concert program, however difficult it is to do something like that.”

Fleming previously indicated in an interview that Gus Meeuwis, among others, is his great example: “It is my goal to have as long a career as Gus, with an equally beautiful concert performance. I hope I hope that in twenty years I too will be able to perform in front of packed houses.” Ultimately, Fleming hopes to become the Dutch Ed Sheeran.

To call

Part of that dream will come true this weekend, when Den Bosch will be the support act for the Groots alongside singer Soft G. The singer can then look backstage to see how this kind of stadium show works. “Then he has to pay attention and if he really plans to do it later, he should call me,” says Gus Meeuwis. “He can ask me anything.”

Fleming didn’t say yes right away: “Let’s first do the support act three times next weekend. Then we’ll see after that.”

Fleming on his boyhood dream: