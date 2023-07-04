Gustav Klimt is included in the top twenty most expensive paintings four times. What makes his work so desirable?

The painting ‘Woman with a Fan’ sold for a record amount last week. Art lovers pay millions for a work by Gustav Klimt. how did that happen?

fan woman, One of Gustav Klimt’s last works was auctioned in London on Tuesday for 74 million pounds, the equivalent of more than 86 million euros. As of this week, four paintings by the leading figure of Viennese Modernism have entered the top twenty most expensive paintings. Three of them are magnificent portraits of women.

The two versions that Klimt painted of Adele Bloch-Bauer, the wife of a Jewish-Czech sugar magnate, most capture the imagination. They hung for more than half a century in the Viennese museum, the Belvedere, which also houses Klimt’s most famous work. Kiss is at home.

After a lengthy court case, in 2006 they were branded as looted art. The Austrian state had to immediately return him to the only surviving heir. Due to which there was a lot of uproar. The masterpieces, a total of five Klimts, were priceless. It was felt that they were not allowed to leave the country, as they were an essential part of the Austrian cultural identity.

Adele Bloch-Bauer. It was quickly sold to Ronald Lauder of the Austrian cosmetics giant Estée Lauder for his New Gallery in New York. And that for 107 million euros, which made it the most expensive painting at that time. second edition, Adele Bloch-Bauer II , ended up at Christie’s and came into the possession of Oprah Winfrey. The American talk show veteran loaned it to MoMA, but ten years later sold it to a Chinese collector for the whopping $150 million.

Stolen art and exorbitant prices

So Adele continued to make news. The story of the looted art and the extravagant prize dance that followed provided ample material for a film. (Theft of Klimt) and a book (stolen beauty) ,

what a weird story lady with fan No. Nevertheless, this work excites the imagination, as the portrait of an anonymous woman is the last painting completed by the artist. Klimt died in February 1918 from pneumonia caused by the Spanish flu. A month earlier he had suffered a stroke, which left him partially paralyzed and unable to paint.

The canvas was one of the rare privately owned Klimts. It was at the easel when he died: that detail was emphasized in the promotional text of the auction house Sotheby’s. with photo of the studio from 1918, on which lady with fan is clearly identifiable.

Whether it is really related to the last brush stroke of the master can lead to confusion. Also the Van Gogh Museum, which dedicated an exhibition to it in 2021 Golden Boy Klimt brought home another ‘last work in the studio’. large parts of Bride, A monumental group scene of tangled bodies, remained unpublished. Then something different: no finished painting, not even a final drawing.

praise for woman

Klimt, who left thousands of erotic paintings, paid homage to women throughout his career. His art epitomizes the sensuality of Art Nouveau, the heyday of Viennese art. Exuberantly dressed women in grand salons: the portraits evolved into masterpieces that he made to order. He often used a mix of styles, focusing strongly on sensuous appearance and jewellery.

lady with fan It depicts a beautiful young woman with her hair loose, perhaps a dancer. She got lost in thought. In the intimate space of the bedroom or boudoir where she finds herself, she is aware of the gaze. This is indicated by the hesitant movement with which she shields her upper body from the fan. Backgrounds in vibrant colors command attention: a colorful choreography of textures and recognizable shapes like the phoenix and the lotus flower.

efteling experience

They highlight Klimt’s passion for oriental prints. He had already left several phases behind him: dreamy mood art and his ‘Golden Age’, in which he used lavish gold leaf and added small geometric patterns. In his latest works the division of the plane is more playful and free. Klimt developed his paintings into complete works of art, featuring strong women in colorful dresses.

It evokes the kind of magic that continues to fascinate a hundred years later. And it must also be able to hold onto the Efteling experience that Klimt tries to translate into a profound experience.