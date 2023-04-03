Gwyneth Paltrow’s bizarre trial

The lawsuit has already drawn comparison to the series ‘The White Lotus’ and indicated a possible friendship with Taylor Swift

Court trials of celebrities always attract media attention. Since the battle between Amber Heard It is Johnny Depp, this part of the lives of the famous had a moment of quiet. Until now. Recently, the actress Gwyneth Paltrow50, became one of the most talked about topics on the internet after moments of her court case were streamed live and went viral.

Streamed on YouTube, the audiences have already generated embarrassing phrases and bizarre memes which even yielded comparisons with ‘The White Lotus’ series, from HBO. The case basically boils down to a complaint made by a 76 year old retired doctor, Terry Sandersonwhich accuses the actress of hit him on a ski slope, that would have caused him emotional damage, brain damage and four broken ribs.

But the situation did not even happen this year, since it happened 7 years ago, at a luxury resort in the United States. Terry says gwyneth acted recklessly and left after the accident, without leaving any kind of contact. However, paltrow are you sure it was sanderson who hit her squarely in the back.

The actress defends that she left her contact with the local ski instructor, who would have offered to help Sanderson. She also says that, for a brief moment, she thought she was being sexually harassed.

different amounts

The retired doctor asks for a huge compensation, about 300 thousand dollars (the equivalent of more than R$ 1.5 million at the current exchange rate). On the contrary Terry, gwyneth he requested just a dollar from your accuser (about R$ 5, at the current exchange rate). The value would be symbolic, just to solve the pendencies. However, both want the other party to cover the costs judicial.

Contrary to what many imagined would be a serious situation, the trial turned out to be joke among spectators. Some scenes even ended up on social media. At one point, for example, the artist regrets having lost “half a day of skiing” due to the accident.

Comparisons

The phrase said by the actress yielded Comparisons with the American series ‘The White Lotus’ (HBO), which features fictional social satire from millionaires vacation. the journey of paltrow It really didn’t come cheap. On a receipt presented as evidence, only from private ski lessons on the trip she spent almost 9 thousand dollars, more than R$ 45 thousand at the current quotation.

Kristin VanOrmanone of lawyers in Sanderson, also became a subject due to its comments during the trial. The woman asked the actress about a possible friendship with pop singer Taylor Swiftwhich a few years ago also asked just a dollar in a sexual harassment case. The lawyer even asked if she had already presented taylor at Christmas.

Another controversial speech by Van Orman that was when he said that being “envy” of actress height (who is 1.75 m). After the artist revealed that she reacted with screams and curses to the accident, the lawyer said that paltrow it is “small, but brave”, according to Splash, from Uol.

Repercussion of the case

On the internet, many people commented on the case of the American actress, especially on Twitter. A publication on the social network goes so far as to say that “Gwyneth Paltrow seems to be on trial in 1987 for hiring a hitman to kill her husband”, mainly because the clothes in gwyneth also became an issue.

In some publications, images of paltrow during several days of the trial, which yielded the legend of “looks to go to court” and similar terms. O end of this weekend is the scheduled date to mark the end of the trial.

Check out part of the actress’s trial, broadcast live: