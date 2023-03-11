H1ber is proclaimed MVP of the VALORANT Challengers

Team Queso has been the great dominator of the Spanish VALORANT Challengers and its level has been reflected in the season prizes. TQ is individually in luck as Joona Parviainen «h1ber» has won the MVP award of the season. The Finn has achieved individual recognition in his second stage in the Spanish league. Despite showing a great level in KOI and making the temporary jump to Fnatic, in his last stretch through Spain the player was left at the gates of the prize.

H1ber has won the MVP of the season award after being one of the main pillars of Team Queso that has led the regular phase with a record of 14 wins and four losses. According to data from vlr.gg, to Throughout the season the Finn has played Raze, Jett and Phoenix, agents with whom he has achieved a rating of 1.27, 1.36 and 1.13 respectively. The former Team Vitality player has surpassed his own teammate Christian García in the race «loWel” and the rookies by KPI Gaming, Vitaliy Emelyanov”B1SK«.

However, Team Queso’s success has also come from the coaching staff. Manuel Martínez “thinkii” has won the award for best coach of the season for the aforementioned results. In addition, the Rioja coach has made the Queso squad -with weight figures such as H1ber, loWel or Alberto González «Neptune«- will fit and find regularity. The other two candidates for recognition were the CASE Esports coach, Lucas Rojo, and the UCAM Tokiers coach, Marcos González.Aeroz«.

B1SK and circ take the rest of the cake

Despite the fact that H1ber has snatched the MVP of the season award from B1SK, the KPI Gaming player has taken the award to rookies it’s from the season before Eloy Garcia «YuNo«, UCAM Tokiers player, and Nicolás Colocho «nixerino«, Movistar Riders player previously professional at Movistar Riders. Finally, Falcons has closed the awards thanks to the fact that Fernando Puerta «circu» has won the recognition for the best play of the divided.

You can follow all the news in our VALORANT section.