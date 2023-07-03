Haagse Nieuwe: June – The Hague

‘New York’ Yellowfox’s new song with new clip is called. A spice in anticipation of the new album for the dreamers Which will release on 13th October (Release party on 2nd November at PAARD!). But now first the clip and then the song.

Yellowfox wants to live in New York and get lost there (“like getting lost in here just sticking around, Luckily for us, he didn’t, as evidenced by the clip in which we actually recognize Hague.

Decked out in warm but alienating hues, the singing duo of Yellowfox drive through the night in a Citroën DX brake… with a Bernese mountain bike in between. We see his musicians in deserted places. Especially the image of the guitarist at the gas station is a Dennis Hopper-like beauty. Big Dog seems random, but elevates the mood by mimicking singer Jorike’s sad exploratory vision. wish images, Love for journey and Get Lost, which is characteristic of the Americana/bluegrass genre and thus Yellowfox.

Musically, Yellowfox also touches upon the well-known chords, but without the more anthropomorphic sounds that characterized the first album with chords. Yellowfox still insists on a Southern American accent. The guitar and bass also betray the bluegrass love. However, ‘New York’ sounds more upbeat and rustic than the previously released Yellowfox. Think of a faster, non-nostalgic version of John Denver. ,country roads’. The song seeks and finds the rhythm of the New York subway. Longing is not sad, not melancholy. This is the wish of the person who crosses the top of the dunes in the heat and sees the cool sea. Yellowfox wants to immerse herself in ‘New York’.

Lyrically, there’s room for growth for Yellowfox. The idealized images cited (coffee place, broadway, subway, police chase) make you wonder if Yellowfox is just lonely Planet Got caught. New York is definitely a great role model. But if you want to make your love for the city stronger, it really has to be more personal. None of this is separate from the music. It’s just a good summer earworm, without any of the typical summer hits. Visitors to the Ziheldenfestival who see Yellowfox next Saturday (at 6pm) will be humming it in the shower on Sunday as well.

Hear ‘New York‘ Here. Video clip can be seen here.