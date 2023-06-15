Hacker who stole Ed Sheeran’s unreleased songs must hand over bitcoin

A hacker who managed to make nearly $50,000 in bitcoin by stealing Ed Sheeran’s unreleased music must return his loot. It concerns Adrian Kwiatkowski of Ipswich, England, who was jailed for 18 months after selling new music from 89 artists for bitcoins on the dark web.

How did he manage it?

Kwiatkowski, who operates online under the pseudonym “Spirdark”, managed to gain access to the accounts of some of the management companies. With those accounts, the hacker manages to steal unreleased music from Ed Sheeran and American rapper Lil Uze Vert, among others.

After police seized his hard drive, they found approximately 1,200 unpublished records on it. Eventually, the authorities managed to trace his home with his email address linked to Spirdark.

Subsequently, the hacker pleaded guilty to 14 separate copyright infringements and several other violations. Overall, this resulted in a prison sentence and he has to pay back the amount he earned on the dark web. In that sense, the hacker could have spent his time and energy differently.

Still in the bin?

If Kwiatkowski is unable to pay more than the $100,000 he is owed to the judge, they will increase his prison sentence for another 18 months. According to the judge’s ruling, he must return 2.64 bitcoins and more than $50,000 from his bank account.

Kwiatkowski’s capture marks the first bitcoin seizure for Police Intellectual Property Crimes United (PIPCU), an organization focused on intellectual property law, which includes music.

“Our work does not stop with the conviction and this result means that Kwiatkowski can no longer benefit from the money he earned from his criminal activities,” PIPCU said in a statement.

With 2.64 bitcoins, this is not a huge amount, but it is newsworthy as it relates to the music of artists like Ed Sheeran. Somehow it remains special that it is so easy to steal unreleased music from such great people.