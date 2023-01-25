Hackers steal League of Legends and TFT source code

Picture : Riot Games

This Tuesday, Riot Games announced that someone had stolen the source code of League of Legends and of Team Fight Tactics and that she was not willing to pay the ransom demanded by the hackers to get it back. This was the latest in a series of data breaches at big game companies, and it means that both games could be increasingly vulnerable to attacks. cheats during the next few months.

“Over the weekend, our analysis confirmed that the attackers had stolen the source code of League, TFT and an anti-cheat platform,” tweeted Riot Games. “Today we received an email demanding that we pay a ransom. It goes without saying that we are not going to pay”.

Riot Games revealed late last week that their systems had been “compromised” by a social engineering attack. Although they had not obtained the data of the players or any personal information, the company explained that this attack would delay the release of the next patches for some of its games.

To this day, the company has not confirmed what exact methods the suspected attackers used to steal the source code of one of the world’s most popular multiplayer games, though this “social engineering” thing could mean that an employee accidentally handed over the login credentials to a third party who managed to trick you.

G/O Media may get a commission

This is exactly how a hacker stole hundreds of millions in cryptocurrency from the NFT game Axis Infinity last year. It is also rumored that the recent Rockstar Games hack that led to leak Grand Theft Auto VI It happened in a similar way, as the hacker infiltrated the company’s Slack. Regardless of what methods they use, ransomware attacks are becoming more common. the studio behind of cyberpunk 2077CD Projekt Red, and the publisher of Elden Ring, bandai namcoare just some of the video game companies that have been hacked in recent years.

A Riot Games spokesperson said the company will publish a full report on the hackers’ theft in the future.

“Since the attack, we have been working to assess its impact on our system. anticheat and to be prepared to implement fixes as quickly as possible if necessary,” Riot Games explained in its Twitter thread. However, the company also revealed that they had stolen new secret experimental features for League of Legends and TFT, so they are likely to be leaked before their official announcement takes place.

The company stated that it is currently working with the police to investigate the attack and that it expects to have its systems fully restored by the end of the week, at which time game updates can resume as normal.