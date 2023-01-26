‘Hackers’ steal the source code of ‘League of Legends’ and demand a ransom payment – ​​Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

The video game development company Riot Games confirmed the theft of the source code of ‘League of Legends’ and ‘Teamfight Tactics’ in a “social engineering attack” in which they demanded the payment of a ransom.

As detailed by the company in a series of tweets, the ‘hackers’ sent them an email in which they demanded a payment to release the source code, although the amount demanded was not disclosed.

“It goes without saying that we won’t pay,” Riot Games clarified, explaining that a code exposure can lead to new cheats, but they are working to “implement fixes as quickly as possible if necessary.”

The company’s first report was on January 20, when it announced that its systems were compromised, but they had no indication that cybercriminals had obtained player data or personal information.

Riot Games added that the stolen source code includes a number of experimental features and that while they hope that “some of those game modes and other changes will eventually reach players,” there is no “guarantee” that they will eventually be released.

Lastly, the company noted that its “globally recognized security teams and external consultants continue to assess the attack and audit systems.”

“We are committed to transparency and will publish a full report in the future detailing the attackers’ techniques, the areas where Riot’s security controls failed, and the steps we are taking to ensure this does not happen again,” he concluded.