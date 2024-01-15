Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen made a cameo in their sister’s TikTok

Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen went blue!

In a new TikTok from Allen’s sister, Nikala Madden, the Buffalo Bills quarterback, 27, and the actress, 27, were seen celebrating Nikala’s sex reveal party for their new baby.

In Sunday’s post, Nika and Brayden Madden asked friends and family to guess whether their second child will be a boy or a girl. After several rounds of answers, Allen and Steinfeld introduced themselves to the future child.

Allen wore a blue short-sleeved button-down dress, while Steinfeld didn’t know what gender to add to her look and wore a pink and blue striped shirt set.

“I’m mom’s brother, and I think it’s going to be a boy,” Alan guessed.

“I have a feeling it’s going to be a boy too.” hawkeye Star added.

Then, Allen threw some peace signs for the camera while Steinfeld smiled broadly.

The video also features Allen’s parents, Lavon and Joel; his younger brother, Jason; Also the parents-to-be and their eldest child, Kashtin, 1 — whose first birthday was on Sunday. Allen’s younger sister Makenna was not seen in the TikTok clip.

As the video ended, Brayden and Kashteen were holding a bunch of pink and blue balloons. When they dropped them, the pink balloons flew into the air while the blue balloons sank to the ground – revealing that they were expecting another boy.

Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen.

Jason Mendez/Getty; Cole Burston/Getty



Steinfeld and Allen were first linked in May 2023. The couple made their first public appearance together at the NHL’s Buffalo Sabers season-opener against the New York Rangers in October.

In February, a source told People that their relationship was “serious.”

The source said, “They always planned to spend more time together after the season ended. Things are going really well.” “They’re both very family-oriented and driven, and they want to protect their relationship and keep it private. They’ve been on the same page with all of this.”

“Hailey is in a great place and would love to settle down if she’s with the right man,” the source tells People.