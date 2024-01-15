Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen’s Relationship Timeline

Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen’s careers may be in the public eye, but they’re trying to keep their relationship private.





Tea Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse The star and the Buffalo Bills quarterback were first linked in May 2023, shortly after rumors spread that Allen had broken up with his longtime girlfriend Brittany Williams.





Although the couple did not confirm their relationship then – and have not since – they have been seen going on several dates, and Steinfeld was even seen spending time with Ellen’s mother.





In August 2023, Allen appeared sorry my idea podcast where he didn’t confirm or deny his relationship with Steinfeld — but didn’t mind the hosts referring to her as his girlfriend.





From their first public date to everything they’ve said about each other, here’s the complete timeline of Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen’s relationship.







May 25, 2023: Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen enjoy a night out together in New York City

Josh Allen at Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas on June 1, 2022; Hailee Steinfeld at a gala screening in London on June 1, 2023.

Carmen Mandato/Getty; Kate Green/Getty





Following rumors that he and Williams broke up, the quarterback was spotted with Steinfeld. According to photos published by New York Post, Allen was seen exiting a black SUV with Steinfeld.





She was later photographed with her hand on her back.







May 27, 2023: Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen go out for another date in NYC

Just two days later, Steinfeld and Allen were photographed on another outing in the Big Apple, this time with two other people. During this time the athlete was wearing a completely black dress. edge of Seventeen The actress opted for a black minidress and high heels.







May 29, 2023: A source confirms Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen’s relationship with People

According to a source close to the actress, Steinfeld and Allen’s dating was officially confirmed. The insider told People that the two have been “hanging out for a few weeks” and are a “lovely couple.”





“It’s new, but they’re having fun,” the source said.







May 31, 2023: Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen go on a sushi date

Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen enjoy sushi dinner in New York City.

Michael Sinenski/Facebook





The new couple enjoyed another date in NYC, this time for sushi at Sushi by Bou in Chelsea. Restaurant founder Michael Sininski posted a photo of the new couple smiling on Facebook, with Allen’s arm around Steinfeld as they posed with chef Sergio and another couple during their omakase experience.





Sinenski wrote, “More fans of El Chapo @chefsergio_nyc. Thanks to Bill Josh Allen for always stopping by the city and loving Sushi by Bou.” She added, “Thank you also for bringing newcomers Hailee Steinfeld and friends to the #Chelsea #NYC experience.”





Allen was also shown in a solo shot with Chef holding a flamethrower.







June 22, 2023: Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen are “getting to know each other,” a source tells PEOPLE

A few weeks after their sushi date, a source close to Steinfeld confirmed to People that the two are “still dating and getting to know each other.”





“However, he’s going to be very busy in training camp, so he’s not going to put too much pressure on things and will see where it goes,” the source said.







August 3, 2023: Josh Allen says it “blows my mind” how invested people are in their relationship

Hailee Steinfeld at a panel in New York City on August 8, 2023; Roster photo of Josh Allen for the Buffalo Bills.

Cindy Ord/Getty; ap photo





during sorry my idea podcast, Allen was asked if he had seen the headlines about him “making out with his girlfriend.”





Allen responded, “The fact that anyone cares about it still blows my mind.”





He said that some photographers were aggressive in trying to take pictures of the two, recalling one specific instance where he saw a photographer “on a boat” who was trying to get a shot of him and Steinfeld.





Allen said it was an “unsettling feeling” and that it created a sense of “insecurity” for the new couple.







October 2, 2023: Hailee Steinfeld seen shopping with Josh Allen’s mom

Jason Mendez/Getty; Cole Burston/Getty





Steinfeld, accompanied by Allen’s mother, Lavonne, headed to the Leveled Up Buffalo shop in East Aurora, New York.





The two picked up some merchandise from the store in support of the bill and posed for a photo with store owner Lindsey Vega, which was later posted on the store’s Instagram page.







October 12, 2023: Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen attend a hockey game

The couple were in the stands for the Buffalo Sabers vs. New York Rangers hockey game at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York. Steinfeld and Allen watched the season opener from a suite.







January 7, 2024: Hailee Steinfeld dodges questions about Josh Allen at Golden Globes

John Koploff/WireImage





At the 2024 Golden Globes, a reporter asked Steinfeld, holding a Bills jersey, how she was feeling about the night. She simply replied, “Really good,” and started to leave, before she turned and yelled, “Wrong number though!”





At another point on the carpet, Steinfeld apparently denied rumors that she and Allen were engaged, again not commenting on the relationship to a reporter. I! news Asked her about the ring on her finger.





“What is it about a sporty guy?” the interviewer asked, to which Steinfeld simply replied, “Listen, what isn’t this about? Come on now.”







January 29, 2024: Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen spend time together in California

Tea hawkeye The star was spotted driving around Laguna Niguel, California with Allen a week after the Bills lost to the Kansas City Chiefs, ending their season.







February 21, 2024: A source tells PEOPLE that Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen are in a “serious relationship.”

Steinfeld and Allen’s relationship continued to grow as a source close to the couple told People that they were becoming more serious.





The source said, “They always planned to spend more time together after the season ended. Things are going really well.” “They’re both very family-oriented and driven, and they want to protect their relationship and keep it private. They’ve been on the same page with all of this.”





While the question of a proposal was up in the air, the insider confirmed that the idea was on the table.





He added, “Hailey is in a great place and if she was with the right man she would love to settle down.”