Hailee Steinfeld breaks silence on engagement with boyfriend Josh Allen

Hailee Steinfeld shut down speculation about her engagement to boyfriend Josh Allen while attending the 2024 Golden Globes red carpet event.

“I’ve got a cute doe,” Steinfeld said while showing off her jewelry on Sunday, January 7, referring to the ring on her right hand. “No particular reason, except I thought it was really cute.”

In addition to the ring, she accessorized her custom pink Prada dress with sheer black gloves, a striped diamond necklace and dazzling earrings. Later on Instagram, she shared a closer look at her dress which also featured an open back and a bow.

During the brief red carpet interview, she was also asked what she liked most about dating an athlete, responding, “Listen, what isn’t it about? Now let’s go.”

The 27-year-old actress and the NFL player first sparked romance rumors in May when they were spotted together in New York City. The two confirmed their relationship after they were photographed kissing in Mexico on the Fourth of July.