Hailee Steinfeld dazzles the internet with a powerful dress at the post-Oscars party – Lifestyle



Hailee Steinfeld’s dress at the Vanity Fair party was one of the most talked about Frazer Harrison/Getty Images/AFP – 28.03.2022

Hailee Steinfeld went viral on Monday (28) post-Oscars. The American actress was clicked wearing a long, black dress, fitted at the waist and hips and with ruffles on the skirt. The neckline caught the eye, with a large white bow.

To top it off, Hailee also wore large, sparkling earrings, which matched her very well-groomed hair and smooth makeup.



Hailee enchanted the web Frazer Harrison/Getty Images/AFP

The actress wore the look at the Vanity Fair magazine party, shortly after the Oscars 2022, at The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, in Beverly Hills, California, in the United States.

The lookinho has already conquered the hearts of internet users and is among the most commented subjects on Twitter this Monday (28).

Fans are full of praise for Hailee. A follower commented on the social network: “You don’t think that a woman who is already beautiful can become even more beautiful. Then Hailee comes and shows that it is possible. That hair was perfect. That dress. My God, I’m in shock with such beauty.”

Several praised the cinema muse, calling her a “goddess” and approving the honey-colored tone of her long hair. Another added: “They got everything right this time, she’s more beautiful than ever.”