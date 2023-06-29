Hailey and Justin Bieber Prove They’re the Best ANWB Couple

gothamGetty Images
As soon as hailey bieber Wearing a top sells it. that she and her husband, Justin Biber, has clearly made its mark on the fashion world. As a couple and as an individual, they have a sense of style that inspires others.
When the married couple hits the road together, coordinating beanies, jackets, and oversized jeans are the norm. you can most say hailey and justin trendy ANWB couple is something we have seen since ages. In any case, her outfits do not disappoint. Have you already forgotten when they like it? fashion twins gone down the road? Don’t worry, we have listed ten looks for you.
Bieber walks around Los Angeles in baggy pants and a white T-shirt.
Hailey chose a crop top paired with sand-colored pants, black shoes, and a black shoulder bag. She completes her outfit with some accessories; Small black sunglasses and diamond earrings. Meanwhile, Justin opted for a whole chiller. Underneath his gray cropped sweater is a white T-shirt. To stay in the summer vibe, he chooses light blue jeans, white Nike shoes, and a beige cap, which he wears backwards.
London Calling! The two coordinate their looks for date night with matching black-denim uniforms.
The model paired her puffy zip-up leather jacket with skinny jeans and black boots (with a square-toe one). As usual, she never leaves the house without her signature pair of sunglasses. The shoulder bag should also not be missing, this time in dark green. The singer looks really cool in his oversized leather jacket. In addition, he wears a white T-shirt, slouchy jeans, white sneakers, a two-tone hat, and sunglasses.
Just a day after the Oscars, Hailey and Justin exchanged their red carpet looks for more casual outfits for their lunch date in Los Angeles.
Hailey again took out a black leather jacket. Also in light blue jeans, black shoes and his signature pair of sunglasses. The surprising element of this outfit is the striped Loewe polo. Justin Drew House promotes his brand with jeans, a white T-shirt and a tweed jacket. On his feet he – almost always – wears sneakers and his head is kept warm by a bright pink hat.
Hailey and Justin travel between Los Angeles and London. When they’re in the British capital for a Moncler event, they literally take everything out of their suitcases?!?
This time, a black cargo mini skirt and long sleeve shirt came out of Hailey’s trolley. She then wears an ivory cropped puffer by Moncler Genius x Alix Fraxinus. Her extremely long legs are adorned with Madga Butrim sandals. Justin chooses a little more color and wears dark blue pants, (baggy of course), white T-shirt, white shoes, white sunglasses and a cobalt blue Moncler jacket.
Layers upon layers are essential to keep you warm in a New York winter, even Bieber knows that.
The two roam the streets of Manhattan in outfits that match the season. Hailey hides a navy blue hoodie under her oversized leather jacket. Underneath, she wears loose black trousers, sneakers and a demin Bottega Veneta handbag dangling from her arm. Justin channels his wife’s energy with a black jacket, brown shirt, white T-shirt, black pants, black shoes, and a hat of the same color.
is it again? sweater weather, In January, Hailey and Justin say an emphatic ‘yes’. The two are walking around New York in their brown sweaters.
Where the Rode founder opted for a puffy coat and a dark gray sweater underneath. does peachSinger for light complexion. He wears a light gray crewneck under his coffee-colored cardigan. And to make things even more dazzling, the rest of her outfit is white and light gray.
If you say ‘twinning is to win’ then this is the best example. Hailey and Justin both go out for a walk around the neighborhood. In the model’s case, she opts for an oversize sweater, cropped shorts and matching sneakers, a water bottle and sunglasses. Her husband is wearing oversized jeans with a baby blue Dew House hoodie. The yellow smiley is the only thing that breaks up the color combination a bit.
have a baggy look go for For Hailey and Justin, also in Los Angeles. Hailey wears a black North Face jacket over a brown sweater. Thanks to her low-rise jeans, we can see just a little bit of her stomach. It was in those days when she had long hair which she used to cover with a brown cap. Justin’s oversized jacket (with yellow lining) is worn over a green hoodie, gray jeans, and he’s got a hat out.
At the 2021 Met Gala, Hailey and Justin match on the museum’s famous steps. Hailey’s Saint Laurent dress featured a deep V-neck adorned with tiny crystals. justin lives with her Signature Big, big, biggest style but this time with a tuxedo.
The married couple also knows how to compliment each other in monochrome outfits. While Hailey is wearing a totally mustard yellow look — a leather set and fluffy bucket hat — Justin has chosen four different shades of blue. The only thing the two really have in common is staying on their feet. We have to hand it to them, white sneakers are adorable and put them at the top of the ‘best twinning outfits’ list.
