Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner embarrassed after being stopped by police

A shopping trip with friends turns out to be disastrous for Kendall and Hailey and they have to pay fines.

When the models were driving around Beverly Hills to do some shopping, they had to stop their shopping due to an interaction with police.

The stars, who were seen from a distance with the officials, were unable to escape the attention of the paparazzi. Police sources later gave this information to the media tmz what really happened near the hotel Beverly Hills,

In her silver Mercedes-Benz, Kendall didn’t put her foot on the brake when she encountered a stop sign. The driver was stopped, ticketed and then drove away.

The young woman did not seem overly stressed, she had a smile on her face and was laughing while talking to the police officer.

One wonders whether the friends were in a hurry or whether they were having too much fun to see the red sign clearly before their eyes…

