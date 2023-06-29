Hailey Bieber flaunts tiny bikini with wet translucent T-shirt

It may not officially be summer yet, but Hailey Bieber caught a glimpse just last Monday. The sun was shining in the south of France and the model took advantage of it by being on a boat with her favorite company. Naturally ready for the occasion, Because Hailey wore a tiny bikini on her yacht.

Bieber shared a post from his vacation on Instagram that showed he was having the best time of his life, and Hailey’s caption confirmed it: “All I know is that the best summer of my life is about to come.’ on that In the slides you can see, among other things, how the model flaunts a red bikini, which she pairs with a wet T-shirt that reads got Milk? written. She is shining as the shirt is wet and her bikini top can also be seen under the shirt.

She wore her red bikini with thongs on the sides and over the hips for a lifting effect. the model chose a pair of gold statement Earrings to add something extra. Haley went shameless, Because During this sunny day, she mainly focused on her skin with products from her skincare line, Rode. You can see its look here.