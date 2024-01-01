Hailey Bieber: Going crazy in string bikini, she shows off her shapely abs and round butt

Inseparable best friends, Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner decided to celebrate New Years together in Barbados. One very hot vacation according to Kim Kardashian’s sister’s latest Instagram photos. In recent times, the 28-year-old top model has set the web on fire twice. First, by posting pictures of her in a completely transparent white dress, which revealed her bare chest. Then, this Thursday, January 5, showing off her shapely buttocks in a tiny string bikini. What idea to give your girlfriend?

Hailey Bieber sets Instagram on fire in sexy and trendy bikini

A few hours after Kendall Jenner, it’s Hailey Bieber’s turn to excite her subscribers by sharing a series of hot photos from her vacation on the tropical Caribbean island. Just like her BFF, Justin Bieber’s wife poses on the beach for the first time very sexy white dress, If she didn’t mind the transparency on her part, the sensual backless of her outfit made the same impact. Just like Kendall, After this Hailey Bieber flaunts her attractive body in a tiny thong bikini, And even if it’s much less indented than the one worn by her bestie, it still surprisingly highlights her dream figure.

Hailey Bieber looks stunning in her two-piece swimsuit Enhances her flat stomach and round buttocks, This is enough to excite its millions of customers. In the comments of her publication, many fans were captivated by the young woman’s fantastic physique. But many internet users also welcomed it Fashionista’s fashion sense, who stays on top of trends even on the beach, With her bikini in Brazilian colors, Hailey Bieber is taking on the Brazilcore trend in style. The influencer also inspires us with her body chain, a once-attractive piece of jewelery that has become highly desirable again in the last year. And Hailey Bieber was one of the first adopters. When it comes to her looks, the impeccable fashionista never takes a break!