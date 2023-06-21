Hailey Bieber Had A Lot Of Fun This Summer

It’s not easy getting dressed with the current hot temperatures. Luckily, Hailey Bieber provides some inspiration for your summer wardrobe, thanks to her hot weather (though she already wore them in the spring): denim jorts, a type of long denim shorts, relaxed, summer In reminds me of men’s shorts. What do you think? It is the perfect garment for a stylish cool girlLook at this summer.

hailey bieber in jorts

The model loves vintage Levi’s jorts from Denim By Orlee. Bieber paired her cropped jeans with a lace cami top from Fait Par Futch and sandals (socks included!) from The Row. Plus, the model added a touch of sparkle with a Bottega Veneta Andiamo bag. Bieber was later seen again in the same jorts, pairing it with a black crop top and his favorite sneakers. it girlsAdidas Samba for a casual look.

The Levi’s jorts aren’t the only pair in her collection, though: Just last week, Hailey was spotted in a pair of white denim shorts from Lolu Studio, this time a white crop top and once again her Bottega Veneta bag and The Row sandals. Although opinions are divided, the shorts in question are becoming increasingly popular a listers, Bella and Gigi Hadid have also been spotted in jorts.

