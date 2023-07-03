Hailey Bieber hates Selena Gomez fans

Pop star Justin Bieber’s half-wife and American model Hailey Bieber is fed up. She believes that the hateful comments that Selena Gomez fans have been making over the years should stop. In an interview she creates clarity once and for all: The two women are not arguing.

Before the story: Canadian pop stars Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez started dating as teenagers. It got tangled up at times, but they always found each other again. It looked really serious in 2018. Much to the delight of loyal fans, as they had already heard wedding bells ringing.

Selena Gomez , ©Getty Images

In September, the bells did indeed ring, although Bieber didn’t say yes to childhood sweetheart Selena Gomez. The last episode of their fairy tale ended only a month before they could see each other again. After the breakup, Bieber went back to model Hailey Baldwin, with whom he dated for six months in 2016. The click was still there and the couple did not take long to marry.

Since then Selena’s fans are very angry. They think Hailey has eloped with Selena’s man of dreams. On social media, they don’t hide the fact that they’ll always hope Selena and Justin get back together… and Hailey disappears from view. Now Haley has to bear all that drama, she herself said in an interview Circuit,

“I don’t think it’s about Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez. Two women are standing opposite each other. It is about hateful, hateful hatred that can come from completely fabricated, twisted and perpetuated stories. It can be really dangerous,” she said. According to her, the fact that the two are still ‘feuding’ over Justin Bieber has also been ruled out. “It’s terrible. I hate it. I hated it from the beginning. I don’t know why I, we, have to keep saying there’s no problem,” she explains. “It is disappointing that this is how people often behave when a man is involved,” she concludes.