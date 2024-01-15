Hailey Bieber: hot in a sexy bikini, she ignores rumors of a crisis in her relationship with Justin

Could there be a falling out between Hailey and Justin Bieber? The market of rumors has been going on in full swing for many days. It’s the fault of Hailey Bieber’s father, Stephen Baldwin, who at the end of February asked his subscribers on Instagram to pray for the star couple. A statement that did not fail to worry. Very quickly, Webb panicked and Speculation of possible breakup between Hailey Bieber and Justin Were particularly excited. Faced with the strangest theories, the creator of the cosmetics brand Rhode gave a furious response.

Just days after setting Instagram on fire by posing in lingerie, the new Victoria’s Secret muse once again raised temperatures on the social network with scantily clad photos. This Tuesday, March 5, Hailey Bieber looked hotter than ever on Instagram. Showing off her hot body in a fiery red micro bikini, “I’ll be here if you need me.”, then added the girl in the caption of the hot photos. In short, while the internet is confused about their relationship, Justin Bieber’s wife is living her best life while relaxing in the sun on a divine beach Took a bath in the turquoise waters. The message is clear: wander around, nothing to see.

Hailey Bieber remains silent after rumors of her marriage with Justin Bieber

And well, if the message wasn’t clear, Hailey Bieber spoke out in her Instagram Stories Dot the Eye about alarming rumors about her personal life, This Wednesday, March 6, the 27-year-old woman wrote on her account: “FYI, the stories I constantly watch on TikTok lie 100% of the time, They are completely invented and not based on anything. they come from the land of illusion, So I know it can be fun to fan these rumors, but know that they are always false. Sorry to spoil your fun.”, Will Hailey Bieber’s intervention be enough to put things to rest?

