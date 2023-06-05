Hailey Bieber in ultra-long trench coat with Justin Bieber in LA

It is now clear that Hailey Bieber has it all when it comes to fashion. From sheer to ultra-short dresses and jogging suits to baggy pants, models have proved themselves to be both glamorous and glamorous. informal Stylish. Last weekend she was spotted catching a movie with husband Justin Bieber and girlfriend Lori Harvey and she did so in a leather trench coat.

Hailey Bieber in a leather trench coat

model and founder of Rhodes She was spotted heading to the movies in Los Angeles last weekend with husband Justin Bieber and girlfriend Lori Harvey. Hailey was absolutely dressed for the occasion In an oversized, floor-length leather trench coat with a gray T-shirt and wide, baggy drawstring pants. She completed the look with black and white shoes, massive gold earrings and a pair of slim square sunglasses.

Justin also looked casual in a light gray hoodie from his Drew House label, a white T-shirt, tan pants and white loafers. He completed the outfit with a white baseball cap worn backwards on his head. Lori looked perfectly matched with her friend Hailey in a leather biker jacket with Harvey Black Trimmed Shirt, black pants and black shoes. Though the mercury is slowly rising in Los Angeles, that hasn’t stopped Lori and Hailey from wearing leather jackets and rambling trousers…