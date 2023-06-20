Hailey Bieber is ready for summer in a pink slip dress and ballerinas

We’re not just fans of the stylish (and somewhat unexpected) dress-and-boot combos out there this summer; A dress this season also goes well with a simple ballerina or slingback. Take Hailey Bieber, who wore her bright baby pink slip dress with a pair of flats. summer in the city at its best.

Hailey Bieber in pink slip dress

To combat the rising New York temperatures, Hailey opted for a simple, yet chic outfit that was perfect for her date night With her husband Justin Bieber. Model Ukrainian designer Anna appeared in a sweet pink slip dress for October. Because of the bra-like neckline and cut-out in the back, the dress still fits within the popular lingerie trend.

Bieber paired the dress with a flat black leather slingback from Saint Laurent, a dressier take on black ballerinas thanks to the chain details, pointed toe, and glossy finish.

summer outfit formula

Now that we are dealing with many hot days, sometimes it can be a challenge to pull off a stylish look that is also heat resistant. The outfit formula proposed by Hailey offers a solution: Soft fabrics and spaghetti straps make the outfit airy, while flat, open shoes provide ample walking comfort. Plus, it’s an effortless summer outfit that was already loved by the likes of Kate Moss in the nineties, but still feels fresh and relevant today.