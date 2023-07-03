Hailey Bieber is reviving the tortoiseshell nail trend

If anyone decides which manicure we’d love to wear, it’s Hailey Bieber. Surprisingly, the model is now reaching a old school The nail trend we all still know about: Tortoise print. With a contemporary twist, of course.

Hailey Bieber’s Nails

Bieber’s manicures are so popular that the hashtag #haileybiebernails has been created (with results). Her glitter donut nails especially went viral because they were both simple and elegant. Bieber’s latest manicure is nothing like it, but it’ll likely — judging by all the enthusiastic reactions — become another Internet sensation.

The model posted a Get Ready With Me video on June 28, in which she was looking drop dead gorgeous or natural comes before day. She wears only a gray sweater, yellow headband, her large engagement ring, and thick gold earrings. In the video, she dons a skincare regimen from her own brand Rhode, after which she ends up with a glowing skin (as expected, we’d say).

tortoise shell nails

What is particularly attractive about images? Her new manicure! Bieber’s almond-shaped nails are painted part blue (so light they look almost translucent) and part tortoise shell print. These ‘tortoise nails’ were hugely popular in 2019 after tortoiseshell glasses (which had speckled prints over the years). Although it’s a busy pattern, the colors are subtle so that the manicure matches everything. So it should come as no surprise that Hailey fell victim to the Turtles again four years later.

inspired? Then check out one of the tutorials that TikTok has to offer, and get started on your own (or at a salon, of course).

