Hailey Bieber Is Wearing a White Cut-Out Dress You’ll Really Want to See

Hailey Bieber did it again! After her slip dress and miniskirt, now the internet is going gaga over the white cut-out dress she wore to a wedding. Although the design breaks a traditional wedding rule—you don’t wear white as a guest—Hollywood doesn’t seem to mind. They’re right, because it looks great on her.

Hailey Bieber in a cut-out dress

Bieber attended the wedding of his friend Stephanie Shepherd, who tied the knot with Larry Jackson. Because Shepherd Has Worked For Kim Kardashian (And Jackson) Around The World creative director of Apple Music), several celebrities were in attendance. Think Naomi Campbell and Kris Jenner, and therefore Hailey. For the occasion, she wore a long-sleeved cut-out dress and turtleneck by Vietnamese label Fancy Club. She completed the look with a blue bag from Bottega Veneta and matching eye shadow.

copy of marriage

Vanessa Hudgens Says She’s ‘Obsessed’ With This Dress, and Kylie Jenner Has Countless Answers Too heart eyes. If you yourself are interested; The dress is still available on the website in black and red. Halley’s copy was probably made especially for her, as the white version is nowhere to be seen. In any case, the design suits her perfectly: Connoisseurs know she’s a big fan of cut-outs, and she doesn’t mind showing a little skin. Anyway: you see the white dress below.