Hailey Bieber launches new product for smooth skin





Hailey Bieber's baby skin is proof that the products from her own skincare brand, Road Skin, really do their job. Hailey celebrated her son Rod's first birthday last week, and to celebrate, she launched a new product line. Hailey tells Vogue about her new product.

With This New Product From Rode, You Can Make A Product Just Like Hailey glazed donut skin

A glowing donut skin should be the result of Rode Skin products. You can read all about the new product here.

“a skin like you want to get out of it”

Rhode’s products aim for hydration, plump and healthy skin. Hailey’s products regularly sell out and the success of Rode now results in a new product called The road glazing milk, Speaking to Vogue, Hailey told me she wants skin that looks like you want to bite it off: “I want skin that looks like you want to cut it off. Although that’s just me! Who doesn’t want fresh, dewy, glowing skin? Hydration never goes out of style.

glazing milk

glazing milk Is a combination of a toner and essence. It’s a lightweight, but moisturizing formula with a milky texture that melts into the skin, so to speak. The properties of the product are hydration and keeping the skin barrier healthy. Hailey indicates that she herself suffers from sensitive, dehydrated skin and that would be the problem. glazing milk help with.

Glazing Milk – $29.00

Road to Europe?

Of course, this new product sold out in no time. But there will be stock again on 29th June for which you can put yourself in waiting list. Unfortunately, rhodeskin.com only ships to the US, UK and Canada and currently has no other outlets. It is unclear whether plans are in place to bring Rode to Europe. We would be very curious about it in any case glazed donut skin,