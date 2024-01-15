Hailey Bieber poses in a tiny bikini on a heavenly beach

Although her stay in the sun was to promote a new Rhode product, Hailey Bieber took the opportunity to relax and have fun at the beach in a microbikini.

• Also read: Hailey Bieber Embraces the Cut of the Season, Copper Bob with Cowgirl Look!

• Also read: Attention! Here’s the fashion trend that will be everywhere this spring

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hailey Roday Baldwin Bieber (@haileybieber)

Lots of things ahead for the model, who decided to stay away from the media attention and take a few promotional shots for her new blush stick, all of them still very mysterious.

For the occasion, the model and entrepreneur wore a fire engine red micro bikini, creating a striking contrast with her dusky skin.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hailey Roday Baldwin Bieber (@haileybieber)

The red color complements it perfectly, well preserved under the cowboy-style straw hat, a trend that is likely to appear on beaches and festivals this summer.

Works equally well in terms of sand and heat for the beautiful brunette!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hailey Roday Baldwin Bieber (@haileybieber)

• Also read: 10 swimsuit trends that will be on every beach in 2024

to keep: