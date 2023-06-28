Hailey Bieber Proves We’re Going to Wear These Pants

her pink slip dress For the full white look and sheer outfits: hailey bieber She knows how to impress again and again with her looks. Many fashion lovers look up to her as a style icon and she knows how to surprise us time and again. Known for combining minimal items into girly looks, she was spotted this weekend in a pair of pants that we’ve been seeing more and more of lately: puddle pantsbut again low waist Variant.

Hailey fought her low waist puddle pants with a white color, Trimmed T-shirt, square toe loafers from Itis and her Jodi bag from Bottega Veneta. Perhaps the reason behind the popularity is that you wear pants all year round, mix almost everything in your wardrobe and still have office proof Too.

Unfortunately, we have yet to find out where Hailey’s pants are from, but don’t worry: We found the perfect duplicate at Mango. The sale started last week and trust us: it’s packed with timeless items that you’ll definitely want to make room for in your suitcase.

Wear the pants with a white tank top and loafers for the office, like Hailey wore with a T-shirt and loafers for a day out, and wear it with a flowy top for a wedding. The best thing about pants is that you can even take them out of your wardrobe this fall, but in combination with a nice sweater and boots. Could Your Wardrobe Use a Refresh? You can shop the hot pants and see Hailey’s look below.

Common Mango Wide Leg Pants €59.99 €39.99 (33% off)

