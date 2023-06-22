Hailey Bieber Provides Proof We’re Going to Wear White in a Big Way

We don’t know how she does it, but we do know in recent months Hailey Bieber To inspire us with the most surprising combinations. From sweatpants with slippers to loafers with big pants: Of course it all works, because what doesn’t look good in that? This time there’s another surprising combination: a pair of high, white socks. fisherman sandals. And believe it or not, but it’s definitely a huge success again.

The model wore an all-white outfit and mixed some Loudly from lolu studio with a white color Trimmed T-shirts, fisherman’s sandals, white socks, and simple accessories. Could you use some inspiration for a summer look? Below you can check out the outfits and buy the items so you can look totally Hailey this summer.

Shop Hailey’s white look