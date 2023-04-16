Hailey Bieber shares a video presenting the Jonas Brothers’ performance in 2009. See it here!

Hailey Bieberaged 26, is part of the family Baldwin – is the daughter of an American actor Stephen Baldwin – hence he has been in the spotlight for most of his life. What happens thanks to this? Various contents of his childhood and adolescence exist on the Internet, including a video, which recently went viral again, of his appearance on the American program ‘Saturday Night Live‘, in 2009.

the woman of Justin bieber shared the video, which was posted on the official SNL account, on his InstaStories, commenting on a detail of his younger ‘self’. “It’s the device for me“, he wrote.

In the video, Hailey Bieber, aged 13 at the time, appears with a layered hairstyle and long bangs, helping her uncle Alec Baldwin to present the performance of the band Jonas Brothers.

Watch the moment here:

Hailey Bieber dazzles in a bikini and leaves fans wishing for the arrival of summer

This Monday, April 3rd, Hailey Bieber shared a set of photos promoting the launch of her brand’s new lip treatment, rhode beautyhowever there was a photo that gained the attention of his followers on Instagram.

the woman of Justin bieber appears on the beach with a small leopard bikini, combined with a blue hat, gold hoops and several colorful necklaces, and left all the fans wishing that summer would come.

“It looks like you just fell from the sky”, “Being that beautiful should be illegal”, “Perfection”, are some of the comments that can be read in the publication, which already has more than 800 thousand likes.

Text: Rita Velha; Photos: Social Networks

