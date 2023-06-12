Hailey Bieber Shops in Justin Bieber’s Closet and Wears a Dress Made Only From Her Stuff

,dress from husband’s wardrobe‘, wrote Hailey Bieber on the picture of Dress which consisted entirely of husband justin bieber clothes, How wonderful it must be to have a hip man and therefore an extra wardrobe.

Hailey Bieber Wore Husband Justin Bieber’s Shorts (And His Many More)

Hailey Bieber wears more often oversized, Bisexual Seeing clothes, and she gets off on him like no one else. Yesterday we already shared that she wore a hat with an adorable beach look that could only be Justin’s, and shortly after she shared a photo of another look that she indicates she pulled from Justin’s wardrobe. All clothes have been removed.

The look in question consists of a blue and pink 1970s striped shirt, shorts that resemble boxer shorts, and an oversized shirt for Hailey. boxy Beige jacket with a collar. She paired these items with classic low Vans, white sports socks, Y2K-esque black glasses, tiny round earrings, and her signature short haircut.

Actually, not only his shirt but the whole look was very beautiful that 70s show-like. This isn’t the first time Hailey has “stole” from her husband’s wardrobe, and based primarily on looks, we have a feeling she should be doing it more often. In the meantime, we’re looking for a fashionable man like Justin to double our wardrobe. be right back,

See here the photo of Hailey’s unisex look.