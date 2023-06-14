Hailey Bieber Shows Off the Fans Who Hate Selena





The alleged feud between Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber is far behind us. At least, it doesn’t seem like it for everyone. There are still fans of Hailey who post lewd comments under Selena’s photo. Luckily, Hailey is acting tough.

What was happening then?

About that fight: where do we start? The women might not have argued at all, but the world preferred to divide them into two camps. Hailey was seen as the wannabe Selena and countless videos circulated that she might not be as good in real life.

Hailey and Kylie may have made fun of Selena’s laminated eyebrows earlier this year, although she herself denies it. Two fan camps emerged that were at odds with each other. Both the ladies have now indicated that all is well between them and there is no tussle. Yet there are still many diehard fans who get caught up in the negativity.

Hailey Bieber stands up for the mean fans

Hailey’s fans are still posting nasty comments under Selena Gomez’s Instagram post. Many accused him of being “jealous” of Hailey and her husband Justin Bieber, who is also Gomez’s ex.

Luckily, Hailey Bieber quickly steps in and rebuts all the haters in an Instagram story. “If you spot mean or rude comments from me on someone’s post, just know that I do not mean to, nor do I ever condone or condone hateful, mean, or nasty comments, “ Hailey writes. “Doing this is not endorsing me. If you are participating in this you are part of a culture I do not want to be a part of. Please be nice or say nothing.

Clear language, which will hopefully stop the hate on both sides.