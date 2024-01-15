Hailey Bieber shows off the manicure we all want this spring

Just two years ago, Hailey Bieber made the donut one of the biggest beauty trends of the season. With a glittery face and pearly nails, the goal was to reproduce the famous icing of the famous cake by superimposing treatments and layers of varnish. Today, if this trend continues to attract many beauties, it is a little more minimalist. On March 14, Hailey Bieber’s regular nail artist, Zola Ganzorigt, shared one of her latest creations on her Instagram account. We see the model’s nails covered in chrome and a little pink varnish, similar to the “Glazed Donut Nails” of 2022.

How to Get “Glowing Donut Nails” in 2024?

As always, Hailey Bieber decided to maintain the length of her nails and opted for a very desirable almond shape. Good News ? The nail artist shared in detail the names of the products used to match Justin Bieber’s wife’s chrome manicure. To begin, the professional applied a base coat “Gelcolor Stay Strong Base Coat” to create protection between the nail and the varnish. She then applied a coat of “Gelcolor Bare My Soul” varnish and then used “Chrome Effects in Tin Man Can” pearlescent powder to seal it with a “Gelcolor Stay Shiny” top coat, all from OPI. Result ? A trendy and versatile manicure that we can’t wait to show off at the beginning of spring.