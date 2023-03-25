Hailey Bieber thanks Selena Gomez for support after threats: “The last few weeks have been very difficult”

All right between Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez. After the singer revealed that she talked to the model and asked fans to stop the distilled hatred, it was Justin Bieber’s wife’s turn to speak out. This Friday (24), the blonde published a text in Instagram stories in which she thanked the star for her support. She even vented about what she felt during the disagreement between the two that happened in recent weeks.

“I want to thank Selena for speaking out, as she and I have been discussing for the last few weeks how to overcome this ongoing narrative between me and her. The last few weeks have been very difficult for everyone involved and millions of people are seeing so much hate around this which is extremely hurtful.”she began.

Hailey even reflected the positive and negative sides of having a large audience on social media. “While social media is an amazing way to connect and build community, moments like this only create extreme division instead of bringing people together. Things can always be taken out of context or interpreted differently than was intended. We all need to be more thoughtful about what we post and what we say, including myself.”highlighted.

“In the end, I believe that love will always be greater than hate and negativity, and there is always an opportunity for us to meet with more empathy and compassion.”, she finished. The model even reciprocated the gesture of Selena Gomez and also started to follow the diva on Instagram.

Understand the controversy between Hailey and Selena

The confusion between Hailey and Selena started in February. At the time, the model shared a video in which she appeared dubbing a trend alongside Kendall Jenner and Justine Skye. “And I’m not saying she deserved it, but I’m saying God’s timing is always right,” said the audio. Although Hailey deleted the post, fans made their own videos speculating that the original clip was directed at Selena. Check out:

However, despite the exalted moods of the followers, Gomez showed that she watched the video and assured that she was not hit. “All good!”wrote the former Disney Channel. “I don’t let these things get me down! Be nice to everyone! Kisses”he added.

After Bieber’s original post made headlines, she denied rumors that she was referring to a specific person. “I never comment on this kind of thing but we were just having a girls night out and we made a random TikTok song for fun”wrote the Rhode Skin founder at the time. “Not directed at anyone”guaranteed.

eyebrows

Days later, Selena became the most followed woman in the world on Instagram, surpassing Kylie Jenner, Hailey’s friend. At the time, the singer made a post complaining that she had exaggerated when trimming her eyebrows. Afterwards, Kylie published an image on the networks also showing her shaggy eyebrows, with the caption: “Was that an accident?”. Later, she even released a print of a video call with Hailey, in which the two showed the wires over their eyes.

More than quickly, fans of Selena interpreted the situation as a provocation of the duo. “Right after Sel complained about her eyebrows, huh? Very suspicious!”wrote one Twitter user. “Coincidences… I know. Poor Selena having to deal with these childish people.”highlighted another.

With the repercussion of the rumors, the “theories” about the supposed shade reached Kylie Jenner, who then decided to clarify things. “That is an exaggeration. I’ve never shaded Selena ever, and I haven’t seen her eyebrow posts!” fired the businesswoman, in a comment on TikTok. “You guys pulled this out of nowhere. This is silly” added.

Selena, for her part, reacted to Kylie’s comment, writing: “I agree, Kylie. It’s all unnecessary. I’m a fan of Kylie!”

Taylor Swift

The next day, the mood continued to heat up among Selena and Hailey fans. After the “fight” with the eyebrow, a video of the model surfaced on TikTok, in which she appears making a “face of disgust” when hearing the name of Taylor Swift. Gomez, of course, used the social network to come out in defense of her best friend and the subject soon went viral on the web.

In the video in question, Hailey appears alongside the presenter Method Man, both in the frame “Drop the Mic”, from the program “The Late Late Show with James Corden”. In the excerpt, Method explains that the attraction is nothing more than a dispute between two celebrities, who need to make “mean” rhymes about each other.

It’s at this point that he mentions Swift, and Justin Bieber’s wife has a controversial reaction. “Our stars face off in a head-to-head rap battle filled with the most vicious lyrics about a celebrity since Taylor Swift’s last album.”declares Method Man, as Hailey pretends to “throw up” and makes a disgusted face. Just spy:

Selena Gomez responds to video of Hailey Bieber making a face of disgust for Taylor Swift. Selena: “Sorry, my best friend is and remains one of the best in the game” pic.twitter.com/ATeb2oRiGh — José Norberto Flesch (@jnflesch) February 23, 2023

In the caption of the video and in the comments, netizens pointed out that this would be the “real Hailey”, classifying her as a “mean girl” who bullies other people. The images did not take long to reach the singer, who insisted on showing support for her longtime friend, clearly disagreeing with Bieber’s opinion. “Sorry, my best friend is and remains one of the best in the game”, snapped Selena.

ignored on hit

The most recent controversy between the two also happened last month, when fans of Gomez pointed out new hints from the blonde to the artist. On Instagram, Hailey reposted a video of her skincare brand. The detail is that the publication had the hit “Calm Down”, by Rema, as audio. The track won a remix last year featuring Selena; however, the model preferred to use the version with only the vocals of the Nigerian musician. The original post also had the artist’s song.

On Twitter, fans reacted to the moment. “I’m going to have to pretend that Hailey Bieber posting a story with ‘Calm Down’ is an innocence of her heart”mocked a netizen. “Hailey Bieber posting a story with ‘Calm Down’. No people, this woman asks for it”, said another. But there were also those who came out in defense of the businesswoman. “She just reposted someone else’s story. The other person who chose the song, stop freaking out. Jesus”stated one user.