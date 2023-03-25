Hailey Bieber thanks Selena Gomez for support after wave of hate

The model addressed the issue on her Instagram page.

After Selena Gomez made an appeal on social networks in favor of Hailey Bieber, asking that the attacks on Justin Bieber’s wife stop, behold, the model publicly thanked the singer.

“I want to thank Selena for speaking publicly, since she and I have been talking for the last few weeks about how to overcome this narrative about the two of us”, he begins by describing, referring to the alleged separation of both because of Justin ( who dated Selena).

“The last few weeks have been very difficult for everyone involved and millions of people to see so much hate around this is extremely painful. While social media is an amazing way to connect and build community, moments like this create an extreme divide in instead of bringing people together,” he laments.

“Things can always be taken out of context and understood differently than intended. We all need to pay more attention to what we publish and say, and I include myself in this”, he defends.

Finally, he says: “In the end, I believe that love will always overcome hate and negativity, and there is always the opportunity to reach out to the other with more empathy and compassion”.

