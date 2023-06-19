Hailey Bieber was spotted in a summer dress and we’re freaking out

hardly a day goes by Hailey Bieber fails to inspire us with her looks. From her see-through tops to her iconic trench coat and bringing back a vintage hair accessory, we love copying all of her looks straight into our wardrobe. Now it’s that time again: The model appeared in a pale pink, satin dress that’s perfect for every summer evening.

The perfect outfit for any festive occasion

Hailey paired Pink Waterlee’s pale pink slip dress with an edgy Saint Laurent slingback, a black bag, and minimalistic accessories. she wore her locks in prestige greasy bread, where he chose a no make uplook makeup

You can now snag her dress for a massive 50% off, but unfortunately it’s only available in one size. Do you also love to dress like us? Don’t worry, we’ve got the perfect dud and it’s affordable too. The dress is from Only and comes in the same pink colour, is made of satin and even comes in the same length.

How do you best pair the outfit? We swoon Hailey Bieber. Slingbacks give you a chic look without the hassle of a pair of heels. Of course you can go for a pair of comfortable heels for a night out, or even chic sandals if you’re going out during the day. In short: the possibilities are endless. Shop the satin dress below and check out Hailey’s look for inspiration.

