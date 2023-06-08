Hailey Bieber wearing a sheer top and bikini

Hailey Bieber is ready for summer it’s clear from her latest Instagram post. The model was in Monaco last week with Justin Bieber and Justine Skye, now she’s on the beach in Los Angeles. And of course she does it in style, with a see-through top and skimpy bikini.

Hailey Bieber in bikini and sheer top

In the photo, Hailey is seen posing on the beach in a baby blue bikini with a matching sheer top. She paired the look with a makeup-free face and a Nike cap to keep the sun off her face. That she does it intentionally was evident from the caption, which read: ‘Care of skin summer Care of skin ‘. The photo also featured her Rode products, so it looks like Hailey focused on her skin during her tanning session. In the gallery we also see pictures of her manicure, her glowing skin, Hailey’s green socks and the sun shining softly through her curtains.

Earlier, Hailey was also spotted in a transparent shirt and bright red bikini bottom during her vacation in the south of France. She’s a fan of the translucent look, it was already evident when she wore a white net dress Under which his thong could be seen. Her Instagram posts now reveal that she has officially kicked off the summer season.