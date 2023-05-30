Hailey Bieber wears Nike Shox sneakers in London

What Hailey Bieber wears often becomes a trend. And this is especially true when it comes to sneakers. For example, she participated in the comeback of Adidas Samba and we often see her in New Balance sneakers. But she also has an affinity for Nike models. Usually we see a pair of Air Max 95s on her feet, but this time Hailey Bieber is wearing the very controversial sneakers from Nike. Will this be Desire’s new shoe?

Hailey Bieber wears Nike Shox sneakers

We catch the founder of skincare brand Rode in a classic and timeless look on the streets of London. She chooses oversized jeans with a low waist and a white crop top, which is one of her favorite fashion combinations. On top of this, Bieber is wearing a beige coat with oversize shoulders.

As far as accessories go, she completed the look with black micro goggles and a minimalist sleek leather handbag with the MiuMiu logo engraved on it. The model provides contrast with her footwear. On her feet she wears a pair of Nike Shox in yellow and orange. This pair of shoes is not the original 2000 version, but a newly revised version reminiscent of a recent collaboration with designer Martine Rose. Will Hailey tease a new collaboration?

This article was originally published by Vogue FR.