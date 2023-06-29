Hailey Bieber wears socks in sandals and breaks fashion rules

Hailey Bieber is a true style icon, everything the top model wears we are comfortable in Wish list, whether they’re in an iconic little black dress seen or a rambling With the sweatpants look, Helly knows how to make everything stylish. Socks in sandals are also seen in the same way now. The model broke an important fashion rule and was spotted in Los Angeles with this controversial combination



Hailey Bieber wears socks in sandals



Hailey was photographed in Los Angeles which reminds us of Adam Sandler’s aesthetic and instantly proves that socks and sandals are really going to be a hit this summer. The casual outfit consisted of a cropped white tank top, cropped jeans with a black leather belt, and long white socks paired with thick black leather sandals. Over her top she wore a sleek beige trench coat, a slim black leather knit shoulder bag, small oval sunglasses and gold hoop earrings. He also carried a paper road bag.

The trendsetting model wore a similar look earlier this month: an all-white outfit consisting of a crop top, Bermuda shorts and long socks worn with the same black sandals. Although socks are generally considered best in sandals wrong step Spotted in the fashion world, we now unwittingly want to own Hailey’s casual look.

