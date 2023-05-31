Hailey Bieber wore these adorable Nike sneakers in London





We’ve seen a lot of shoe trends in recent months. From coarse dadshoes to minimalist Adidas Samba or Gazelles. If anyone played a big part in the birth of these trends, it’s Hailey Bieber. And unfortunately for our wallets, Mrs. Beebs has once again pulled out a new pair of shoes. And this time there is a banging pair.

Hailey Bieber rocked this flashy Nike sneaker on the streets of London

Despite the fact that Hailey regularly faces a lot of hate, her outfits are still well-loved today. Once Mrs. Beebs wears something, it’s often nowhere to be found. Whether the same will happen with this Nike shoe remains to be seen. She wears very special models.

Hailey’s look

Hailey was photographed in London wearing one of her favorite things: a long coat. She pairs the look with baggy jeans and Nike Shox sneakers in bright colors. You may recognize the shoe from the past. The sneaker features a wedge heel of sorts with cushioning material that lends it a distinctive look.

nike shox sneakers

If you want to look like Hailey, then it will be a very difficult task. You’ll have to scour the internet to buy Nike Shox, as pairs of sneakers are hard to come by.

Hailey and Justin take a break

Hailey and Justin Bieber are currently on vacation. For example, Hailey shared some of the craziest vacation photos in recent times. Judging by the baguette emojis, we’re guessing the couple jetted off to Europe for a nice vacation in France. If you want to enjoy the wife’s holiday, just take a peek at Hailey’s Instagram.