Hailey celebrates Justin Bieber’s birthday with a plea for peace

Amidst the controversies involving his wife, Hailey Bieberand ex-girlfriend, Selena Gomez, Justin bieber turns 29 this Wednesday (1). The model and influencer, of course, did not let the date go unnoticed on the networks. Hailey posted a series of love records of the couple and she made a point of leaving her wishes of love and peace to her husband.

Advertising In the caption, she wrote: “Twenty-nine never looked so good! Happy birthday to you, my best friend! Words could not sum up everything you represent. So here’s to more joy, more travel, delicious food, adventures, more peace, fun and most of all, more love.”.

Those who open the comments can see the countless wishes of happiness and love for the singer. However, one topic does not go unnoticed: the alleged indirect fight between the model and Selena gomez. Comments like “More peace? Oh yes…” It is “He doesn’t want you girl” take over the publication.

the volume of hate so much so that it became a joke. Many users even wrote things like “Grabbing the popcorn…“, “Who came just for the comments?” in the publication. The musician’s father, Jeremy Bieberwrote: “Vyou two are amazing“.

Who also paid homage to the birthday boy was his manager, Scooter Braun. In Stories, he wished a happy birthday “for the man who makes the world smile“. braun manages the career of Bieber since the singer was 12 years old. He is also responsible for names like Ariana Grande It is Demi Lovato.

