Haiti “We will not stop the deportation of Haitians nor authorize refugee camps”: Luis Abinader, President of the Dominican Republic, in an interview with the BBC.

The Dominican Republic will continue to deport Haitians and will not authorize refugee camps on its territory.

In a brief English interview with British journalist Stephen Sackur on a BBC program, Dominican President Luis Abinader put it bluntly: harsh words,

The interviewer asked Abinader about possible changes to his government’s policy in the wake of the humanitarian crisis that is ravaging Haiti, the Dominican Republic’s western neighbor, which occupies more than a third of the island of Hispaniola.

Haiti, home to about 11.5 million inhabitants, is plunged into chaos and criminal gangs control large areas of the country, causing thousands of deaths and displacing hundreds of thousands of people.

The Dominican Republic, for its part, continues to deport undocumented Haitians to their country of origin through border crossings between the two countries.

Santo Domingo has so far ignored requests from international organizations to halt deportations and welcome Haitians fleeing the violence.

This is a BBC journalist’s interview with President Abinander on March 20.

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk asked them to suspend deportations because Haiti is going through a terrible disaster with mass violence and sexual attacks on women. it?

No, we won’t. We will continue to make and enforce our laws and constitution. I believe that the United Nations itself must take more action. I think the United States has lost a lot of time, especially unity to help Haiti.

And we have been saying for more than three years that Haiti is entering chaos; That we were the first to use the term “Somalization” of Haiti, and that they can’t ask the Dominican Republic to solve Haiti’s problem.

We won’t do that and we can’t do that. I think the United Nations has to do more. And this is what we are asking of the United Nations from 2021.

Millions of Haitians are facing a food crisis and, according to the United Nations, 350,000 people have been displaced in recent months as a result of mass violence. Would you be willing, in the short term and as an emergency humanitarian gesture, to allow some of those displaced people to enter your territory? For example, in temporary refugee camps.

No, we will not do that because we have many historical reasons not to do it.

I think they have a lot of potential in Haiti, the Haitian territory and the Haitian islands. They have two islands, Gonves and Tortuga, which they can use for this.

But we will not authorize any refugee camps at this time for historical and security reasons. Can you tell me any other country in the Western Hemisphere that has security problems like Haiti?

I mean, there is no other country, so I have to do whatever I can to protect my people and we are doing that. Even conducting normal trade between Haiti and the Dominican Republic is really easy and is helping our security a lot.

That’s why about two years ago we started building this (wall) almost completely. But we will continue to secure our 300 and approximately 390 kilometer border. This is security; As I said, this is a national security objective.

Under irregular circumstances, Haitians are loaded into trucks and sent across the border.

When you say they will do whatever it takes to protect the Dominican Republic, I wonder how much you care about your international reputation. One example is how they are continuing to send large numbers of Haitians back to Haiti during this time of crisis. Some, including former Haitian Foreign Minister Claude Joseph, have called it an example of Dominican racism. Ana Bellic, one of the activists in favor of the Dominican people of Haitian origin in her own country, has accused him of creating a kind of regime. apartheid And even the US State Department has warned US citizens visiting their country that people with darker skin should be aware that they are at risk of being separated and detained. Do you know what effect all this is doing to your reputation?

No, my reputation is to enforce the Constitution and the law.

This is the same thing that other countries are doing. If you look at the Bahamas, the Bahamas is doing the same thing. If you look at Jamaica, Jamaica is doing the same thing. If you look at the United States, the United States is doing the same thing. What about Canada? Canada is also doing the same.

We’re just enforcing our laws, and we’re the country that has really helped Haitians the most with our health system, as I said.

Talking about race in the Dominican Republic is completely ridiculous. 85% of Dominicans are mestizo. There has never been a race problem in our country.

They had a racial problem in Haiti, not us. We never had this problem.

We are simply complying with the fact that anyone from any country in the world who is in the Dominican Republic illegally is deported like the rest of the countries.

So if the international community and they are not doing anything, they cannot ask the Dominican Republic to do more about Haiti.

The Dominican Republic and Haiti share the island of Hispaniola.