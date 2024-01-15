Haiti “We will not stop the deportation of Haitians nor authorize refugee camps”: Luis Abinader, President of the Dominican Republic, in an interview with the BBC.

Luis Abinader, President of the Dominican Republic, responded to the BBC from Santo Domingo.

The Dominican Republic will continue to deport Haitians and will not authorize refugee camps on its territory.

In a brief English interview with British journalist Stephen Sackur on a BBC program, Dominican President Luis Abinader put it bluntly: harsh words,

The interviewer asked Abinader about possible changes to his government’s policy in the wake of the humanitarian crisis that is ravaging Haiti, the Dominican Republic’s western neighbor, which occupies more than a third of the island of Hispaniola.

Haiti, home to about 11.5 million inhabitants, is plunged into chaos and criminal gangs control large areas of the country, causing thousands of deaths and displacing hundreds of thousands of people.

