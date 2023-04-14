Half Life 3: Is there a possible third installment after 16 years? – all the details and rumors

Valve is known for its franchises and the time it takes to release sequels. In this note, we will focus on the long-awaited Half Life 3.

After what was the enormous news of the announcement of counter strike 2the most fervent followers of Valve began to get excited about the return of another franchise from the owners of Steam: Half Lifelegendary delivery shooter in the first person that has not received a new video game of the central saga since 2007.

For now, Valve always maintained a cautious stance when it came to revealing data about Half Lifethe same behavior that they applied for CS2a secret that was successfully kept despite living in the era of leaks, something that other large companies such as Rockstar Games was a victim

Now, the closest product we have of Half Life to date is HL: Alyxa renewed proposal of Valve launched in 2020 which is centered within this chaotic alternative world and which presented the particularity of being a video game of Virtual realitysomething never seen before in the franchise.

However, the fans wait for the official continuation and Canyon of Half Life 2. This title of 2007 is for many the last real link that we saw in the harsh history of Gordon Freeman, the protagonist of the saga. One of the main facts that excites the players is that in the same year that HL2 it was introduced, Valve had confirmed a total of 3 add-on episodes.

Despite the gratifying promise, the company headed by co-founder Gabe Newell never released the Episode 3 of Half Life 2as if he did it with him first (2006) and his successor, the episode 2 (2007). What was the explanation they gave from Valve? The next: “We find ourselves creeping more and more towards, ‘Well, let’s just keep putting more and more stuff into this game because we want to make it the best it can be, and then we realized that these episodes are becoming more sequels“ commented the level designer Dario Casali at the time.

This statement of Casali added to the words of Gabe in a chat with IGN in 2020 where he implied that he would not like to release video games alone “to make quarterly numbers” gave us the pattern that the door to Episode 3 was closed but this would not be the case for a hypothetical HL3of which we still do not have official information about its future.

Part of the hypothetical concept art of HL3. minh le He never clarified what the images he saw were.

As a complement, minh leco-creator of CSspoke in the past (year 2014) that he saw with his own eyes part of the conceptual art of HL3 and, for his part, Gabe I participate in 2017 of a questions and answers in Redditwhere a user asked him about the possibility of seeing a new IP focused on the universe Portal or Half Lifeto which the American responded with a terse “Yep“without giving more details.

On the other hand, the franchise Portal it is also a longing on the part of the fans of Valvefranchise of which we have not heard from since 2011. Undoubtedly, the announcement of CS2 put back to Valve under the attention of the entire ecosystem gamer beyond the video game itself, but mainly by taking into account that CS:GO hard 11 years before the confirmation of his successor. Do you think it is possible to see Half Life 3 among us in the near future?

