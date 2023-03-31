Halle Bailey addresses any criticism of her black Ariel in the best possible way – Movie News

Live-action The Little Mermaid hits theaters this May.

This May, Disney will release its next live-action adaptation: The Little Mermaid. Starring Halle Bailey, singer and actress known for the duo formed with her sister Chlöe, the film presents a new reading of Disney’s success in many layers.

After several years in production, the first previews show a version full of changes to the narrative already known by fans of the company. Even if many things are still hidden, the beauty of the seas and the characterization of some of the main characters are already part of the studio’s promotion.

The person responsible for giving life to the protagonist of the retelling directed by Rob Marshall, suffered from waves of racist attacks from the moment she was cast for the project. Still, she wasn’t discouraged by the negative comments.

The Little Mermaid: Halle Bailey Thanks Beyoncé’s mentorship to tackle waves of racism

For more than ten years, Halley has moved magnificently on the seas of the music scene, from a very young age she already attracted the attention of Beyoncé alongside her sister, with the right to five Grammy nominations. While her foray into the big screen as Ariel is the highlight of her acting career, she already has an established image in Hollywood, as well as capturing the essence of Disney’s most beloved mermaid.

Even though the film is a few weeks away from release, the film has already secured new work for Bailey on the big screen. She will be one of the stars of the remake of The Color Purple and is also confirmed in The Line, Ethan Berger’s first feature film.

The actress continues her efforts to promote and defend her character in the best possible way. However, there is something that has helped the performer above all: the reaction of girls around the world who were happy to see themselves represented in her films.

The Little Mermaid: Sebastião’s look in the live-action is revealed and divides opinions on the internet

The profile of Disney princesses since their first animated classics has always been the same: white women. That changed with The Princess and the Frog, but Bailey’s performance as Ariel reverberates in other ways for millions of Black girls around the world who saw a dream come true.

“I’m happy to be that representation for them”, said the artist in an interview with Freeda. “It’s really important for me to see reactions to something I’ve been working on for a long time.”

What will the story of The Little Mermaid be?

The Little Mermaid is the beloved story of Ariel, a beautiful and spirited young mermaid with a thirst for adventure. The youngest of King Triton’s daughters, and the most rebellious, Ariel yearns to discover more about the world beyond the sea, and upon visiting the surface, she falls in love with the elegant Prince Eric. Although mermaids are forbidden to interact with humans, Ariel must follow her heart, and to do so, she makes a deal with the evil sea witch, Ursula, who gives her the chance to live on dry land, but ends up putting her life on the line. – and his father’s crown – in jeopardy.