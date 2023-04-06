Halle Bailey Reveals Advice She Got From Beyoncé After Landing Role in ‘The Little Mermaid’

Halle Baileyactress who will give life to ariel in the live action of The Little Mermaidrevealed what advice he received from Beyonce after the news that she would play the princess in the feature.

The protagonist is also a singer, best known for the duo Chloe x Halle, which forms with the sister. The two are part of Parkwood Entertainment, the talent management company founded by the voice of Formationand are “admired” by the artist.

“She’s always been really, really flattering and proud of me, and that means the world coming from her, someone who’s been one of my biggest inspirations since I was three,” Halle told the magazine. Entertainment Weekly.

In an interview released on Tuesday, the 4th, she said that she received “beautiful advice” from Beyoncé when she won the role: “She just told me to believe in my power, not to give up, to know that I can do this and to believe in myself “.

The singer’s support was even more important for the actress due to the racist attacks she received after the announcement that she had been cast as Ariel. At the time, the hashtag #NotMyAriel (“not my Ariel”) became popular on Twitter.

She stars in the film alongside Jonah Hauer-King, who gives life to Prince Eric. The film hits Brazilian theaters on May 25.