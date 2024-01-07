Halley’s Comet begins its return journey to Earth

Halley’s return trip Its official launch is on December 8, 2023, when the comet’s orbit reached its farthest point from the Sun. From there, its path returned to the center of the solar system. It is estimated that before passing our planet, Halley will be seen by neighboring countries, such as, for example, Neptune, Uranus, Saturn and Jupiter, When it reaches our latitudes in the universe, this symbolic comet, attracted by solar gravity, will accelerate its speed and reach a speed of more than 250,000 km/h. And this will happen when, as it approaches the Sun, This star’s heat will ‘light up’ the comet And will release the distinctive gases and particles that make up its symbolic tail.

This is still a few decades away from happening, but if necessary, Enter the date of June 28, 2061, According to astronomers, Halley will then be at its brightest and visible to Earthlings. There are also people who speculate what his move could be at this juncture. up to ten times brighter Compared to its appearance in the eighties. Everything indicates that the comet will be visible from practically any corner of the world. world for about two months, With a little luck, even from the cities Light pollution like Barcelona or Madrid (Although, of course, it is advisable to move away from urban lights and look for clear skies to enjoy it in all its splendor).

once every 75 years

Hailey’s passage is an event in itself. Especially if we keep in mind that this comet’Comes to Earth every 75 years, Therefore, as countless histories relate over the centuries, the mere fact of seeing it is considered one of the experiences that expect you only live once in a lifetime, The last time Halley visited our planet was in 1986. Just four years ago, scientists began observing its passage past Saturn. As we approach Earth, Humanity launches five space missions To analyze this celestial body in detail. The European probe Giotto was the one that passed closest to this comet and, after conducting the most detailed investigation to date, concluded that Halley had Shaped like a giant “space potato”,

Analysis confirms that Halley is shaped like a “space potato” and is more than 15 kilometers long.

It turns out that this The comet is about 15 kilometers long And about eight wide And, like all its counterparts, it is composed of dust, rocks, ice, and various gases. The interaction of these compounds with heat and solar radiation causes characteristic comet tailwho can reach extend several million kilometers into space And to give off that distinctive glow that we associate with the passing of a stellar object. Therefore, even though Halley will pass billions of kilometers away from our planet, its brightness will remain out in the vastness of the universe.