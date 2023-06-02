Halsey headlines Primavera in Barcelona with one-of-a-kind effort

Halsey’s special European show at Primavera Sound was eagerly awaited. But her impressive new album unfortunately didn’t translate into a stellar concert: It turned out to be a half-baked ‘greatest hits’ show.

Honestly: We were so looking forward to American Halsey’s show. The new record (produced by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross of Nine Inch Nails!), the music video, the artwork – they’re intriguing, dark, even menacing at times, with lots of punch and personality. A pop artist who makes such a leap could certainly land on one of Primavera’s main stages.

therefore we do not belong to the fanciful or inflated crowd of the haters Halsey closed out halfway through the concert with a double portion of the F-words, with which she’s generous by the way. “I know some of you have looked at the poster and said ‘why playing halsey On this festival?’ He said. ,Does it make more sense now?Unfortunately, in our case, the answer was no, not at all.

loud, not live

For those who think that pop artists shouldn’t headline festivals because the guitars in their songs don’t sound strong enough, this concert wasn’t an issue. They do so with Halsey, who apparently thought this was the reason. Older hits such as the Chainsmokers vehicle ‘Closer’, which she admitted she preferred not to play for years, were given a typical nu-metal remix for the occasion.

That was enough rock ‘n’ roll, Halsey thought. ,Shall we make all my old songs better?’ Regardless of whether he was successful, and whether or not that bass guitar was plugged in during ‘The Lighthouse’, this show unfortunately confirmed other bad prejudices against pop artists, namely the often finding live quality of their shows. It is difficult. Halsey didn’t even bother to hide it: There was only a drummer and a bassist on stage, and they didn’t contribute much.

There you are, expecting a metamorphosis into a rock act, but with a guitar coming out of a box, so that even ‘Easier Than Lying’, a surprisingly ominous highlight on the new album, sounded pretty thin tonight. While we were secretly expecting a first part with several songs from the new record and then some hits at the end, we only got to hear four new songs – the already mentioned ‘Honey’ and ‘I’m Not a Woman’ Apart from ‘., I am a god’.

nails for show

Well, that point has been made with this one, but performing your songs musically live isn’t the only possible way for an artist to deliver a stellar performance. Respected Tyler, the Creator was also all alone on the main stage here last year, but he thought of a perfect performance that was beautifully designed and well put together. Problem: That was also completely missing Halsey, except for a plethora of firecrackers and taped scenes from ’90s MTV in the background.

Or you say: It’s more of a theater show, so I’m not going to bring the band on stage, but trust me, it’ll be worth it. Or you leave all that behind and you play a rock show with a serious band. But either way, that’s pretty slim, especially compared to the shows that Dua Lipa and Lorde brought here last year, or with SZA, if reports are to be believed, at Ziggo Dome that same evening. – if only Primavera had acted as headliner.

However, this also seemed like a good catch, as Halsey’s concerts at Primavera are exclusive to Europe. He himself seemed quite honored to be able to share the bill with all those big names, but also had a strange confession. “It’s a new set we’re trying out, sort of like Halsey’s greatest hits.” Was this bare bones performance really just a tryout for a new and perhaps slightly better dressed (American?) tour. We can – in a way – hope so.

But it didn’t show much respect for this festival. And we wouldn’t be surprised if many of the European bookers who saw this on the European tour later tonight put their finger on the purse strings and cede the headliner position to someone else. Nine Inch Nails, they can still tour.

Halsey at Primavera Sound 2023 in Barcelona © Philipp Kreusler (Festilix)

