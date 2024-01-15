Hamas refuses to provide information on well-being of Israeli hostages, jeopardizing talks in Cairo

Hamas terrorist group has taken 134 people hostage in Gaza.

terrorist organization Hamas refuses to address Israel’s demand for list of surviving hostages and how many Palestinian prisoners Jerusalem should release for each hostage, as discussed in talks in Paris last week.

According to an Israeli official Israel’s time, The intransigence of extremists forced the Israeli government stop sending delegations of negotiators She was set to visit Cairo today to push for a possible agreement on the release of hostages and a ceasefire in Gaza.

According to Israel, 130 hostages are still in captivityA figure that includes 31 presumed dead. kidnapping of 250 During the October 7 attacks by the terrorist group in which approximately 1,200 people were killed.

Despite points of disagreement, talks continue with delegations HamasOf Queue And usa Who reached the Egyptian capital today.

messenger of Hamas They are expected to rule on the resolution outlined in Paris in late January, a source close to the Palestinian group indicated. This proposal by the mediator countries – Qatar, the United States and Egypt – is based on a six-week pause in fighting And this release of 42 hostages In exchange for Palestinian prisoners in Israel.

The goal is to reach a ceasefire before the start of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, which begins on March 10 or 11.

Palestinian sources confirmed this efe Arrival of representatives of Queue And usaAlso a negotiating team HamasAlthough he said that it is led by the number two in that Palestinian organization, khalil al hayyaAnd not by the leader of the Hamas political bureau, Ismail HaniyehAs another Palestinian source, also requesting anonymity, said earlier.

Despite “high-level” Egyptian sources cited by the television channel, it has not yet been possible to confirm the presence of the Israeli delegation. Al Qahera Newshad assured that the new round of talks in Cairo would involve the participation of “all parties”.

Chain Al Qahera NewsA source close to Egypt’s intelligence services assured “remarkable progress” at talks in Doha last week. He also said that with Egypt, Qatar and the United States “An effort to reach a fair agreement” before Ramadan.,

Hamas says that a A temporary ceasefire is accompanied by an agreement to end hostilities.In the second phase, which Israel opposes, it has decided to continue its ground offensive RefaA city at the southern end of the Strip and on the border with Egypt where more than 1.4 million displaced people live.

Since the war started, Israel and Hamas reach ceasefire agreement for only one week In late November, that allowed the release of 105 hostages in exchange for 240 Palestinian prisoners.

More than 30,200 people have been killed since the start of the Israeli military offensive against the Gaza Strip, which began on October 7 following Hamas terrorist attacks against Israel that killed about 1,200.