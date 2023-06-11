Hamilton about his own documentary: “Wanting to match the Army and inspire kids”

For some time now, Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton has been followed by a camera crew from Apple TV. The goal is to release a documentary in the coming years. With this he hopes to inspire younger fans, as he was inspired by a film about Ayrton Senna.

The project was announced last year and will include archive footage, interviews with people who mean a lot to Hamilton and exclusive footage that Apple films. They follow both in Britain’s private life and on the circuit. Further details are scarce, but Hamilton is said to look to the 1992 film Racing Is in My Blood as an example. It then follows Senna in his youth, his time in karting, his success in Formula 1 and his successes. In addition, the military allowed cameras into his home as well.

Hamilton commented on the progress of the project in Barcelona. “It’s weird having a camera around you all the time. It sounds different. It is about my life and the journey that made me who I am today. I hope this helps me recapture what Army documentaries meant to me as a kid. I hope it means something to the kids who watch it, come home from school and dream about something.”

Hollywood

Hamilton also features in a Hollywood film currently being made about Formula 1. He will primarily focus on the authenticity of the script, so that it remains as accurate and authentic as possible. Brad Pitt plays the lead in the film and it is intended that he will drive to the track in a converted Formula 2 car for recording during several Grands Prix.